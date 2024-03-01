UP Warriorz have come up with a win and that too against the defending champions Mumbai Indians. UPW-W had a very good performance with that bat as they chased the target of 162 runs with more than 18 balls left. Kiran Navgire showed a fearless batting performance for which she was rewarded with the Player of the Match award. Kiran scored a very crucial 57 runs in just 31 balls. UPW-W's bowling performance was close to average as they gave away quite a few runs. WPL 2024: Jess Jonassen Shines With Bat, Ball As Delhi Capitals Beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 25 Runs.

Gujarat Giants will be looking for their first win in the WPL 2024. Their batting performance has been lacking and they have lost the last two games because they scored very few runs while batting first. Their bowling needs some work too. Giants will also be looking to find some form so that they start making their way up for the rest of the tournament.

When Is UPW-W vs GG-W Match TATA WPL 2024? Know Date, Time and Venue

The UPW-W vs GG-W Match 08 of TATA WPL 2024 will be played at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, March 1. The UPW-W vs GG-W clash has a starting time of 07:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 07:00 PM IST.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of UPW-W vs GG-W Match TATA WPL 2024

Viacom 18 have the broadcasting rights of the TATA WPL 2024 in India and all the matches will be live telecasted on the Sports 18 Network channels. Fans can tune into the Sports 18 1/HD TV channels to catch the live action of the UPW-W vs GG-W match 08 of WPL 2024 in India. WPL 2024 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Delhi Capitals Replace Royal Challengers Bangalore To Move to Top Spot.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of UPW-W vs GG-W Match TATA WPL 2024?

JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom 18, have the online streaming rights of the TATA WPL 2024 and fans can tune into the JioCinema app or website to catch the free live streaming of the UPW-W vs GG-W Match 08 TATA WPL 2024 in India.

