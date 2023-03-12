In the match number 10 of ongoing TATA WPL 2023, Mumbai Indians will lock-horns with UP Warriorz at Brabourne Stadium in Maharashtra on March 12 (Sunday). The starting time of the clash will be 07:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz will play their last match of the first leg of the league stage against each-other, before commencing the second circle of play in the first round. UPW-W vs MI-W WPL 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians, Women’s Premier League Inaugural Season Match 10 at Mumbai.

Mumbai Indians head undefeated in the upcoming fixture, with three wins from as many matches they played so far in the league stage. Meanwhile, UP Warriorz could register two wins out of three matches they played so far. Sitting atop of points table currently, Mumbai Indians are bolstered by an in-form bunch of all-rounders including Hayley Matthews, who is the second highest run-scorer and wicket-taker in the tournament right now with 156 runs and six wickets in her collection, Nat Sciver-Brunt, who is also among the top five run-getters in the event and another star all-rounder Amelia Kerr. Mumbai Indians would be pleased to have invested on the young Bengal talent Saika Ishaque, who has been delivering the match-winning performances in continuation and is also the leading wicket-taker in the tournament so far. After a heartbroken eviction from T20 World Cup, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur came out into the WPL with all guns blazing and looks to be in good space to the lead the Mumbai Indians side.

As far UP Warriorz is concerned, the skipper Alyssa Healy finally found her rhythm at the right time, in the last encounter against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Alongwith Healy, the bowling duo of Sophie Ecclestone and Deepti Sharma have also gained control in their previous outing and scalped four and three wickets respectively. However, the team is yet to see any domestic player to fire. With the overseas players like Grace Harris and Tahlia Mcgrath in the ranks, who can win matches single-handedly, the team looks fairly competitive. The skipper Alyssa Healy will have to take half of the burden of batting on herself when they meet Mumbai Indians on Sunday as the team lacks the experienced lot in the top to withstand the pressure.

When Is UPW-W vs MI-W Match 10 TATA WPL 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

The UPW-W vs MI-W Match number Ten of TATA WPL 2023 will be played at Brabourne Stadium, Maharashtra on March 12 (Sunday). The starting time of the clash will be 07:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 07:00 PM IST.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of UPW-W vs MI-W Match 10 TATA WPL 2023?

Viacom 18 have the broadcasting rights of the TATA WPL 2023 in India and all the matches will be live telecasted on the Sports 18 Network channels. Fans can tune into the Sports 18 Network channel to catch the live action of the UPW-W vs MI-W Match number Ten of WPL 2023 in India. MI-W vs UPW-W, Dream11 Team Prediction WPL 2023: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz, Women’s Premier League Inaugural Season Match 10.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of UPW-W vs MI-W Match 10 TATA WPL 2023?

JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom 18 have the online streaming rights of the TATA WPL 2023 and fans can tune into JioCinema app or website (for free) to catch the live streaming of the UPW-W vs MI-W Match number Ten TATA WPL 2023 in India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 12, 2023 11:54 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).