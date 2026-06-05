Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, If Picked for Ireland T20Is, Will Break Sachin Tendulkar's Youngest India Debut Record

Cricket fans across India are buzzing with anticipation as reports suggest that prodigious talent Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is poised to shatter one of the sport's most hallowed records: becoming the youngest male player to represent India at the international level. At a remarkable 15 years, 2 months, and 9 days old today, June 5, 2026, Sooryavanshi is significantly younger than Sachin Tendulkar was when he made his international debut in 1989. 15-Year-Old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Reunites with 'Classmates' (See Pics).

Sources within the Indian cricket board indicate that national selectors are "seriously considering" Sooryavanshi for the upcoming two-match T20I tour of Ireland, scheduled for later this month, ahead of a white-ball series in England. The India vs. Ireland T20I series is confirmed to take place on June 26 and June 28, 2026 in Belfast, Northern Ireland,If selected, the left-handed batsman from Bihar would eclipse Tendulkar's record, who debuted in Tests at 16 years and 205 days, and in ODIs at 16 years and 238 days.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: A Prodigy's Meteoric Rise

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, born on March 27, 2011, has been making waves in the cricketing world with a string of record-breaking performances. Representing Bihar in domestic cricket and the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL), his aggressive batting and fearless strokeplay have garnered widespread attention.

His journey to the cusp of international cricket has been nothing short of extraordinary:

Youngest IPL Contract: Signed by Rajasthan Royals in November 2024 at just 13 years old.

Youngest IPL Debutant: Made his IPL debut on April 19, 2025, at 14 years and 23 days.

Youngest IPL Centurion: Scored 101 runs off just 38 balls against Gujarat Titans on April 28, 2025, at 14 years and 32 days, making him the youngest to achieve this feat in men's T20 cricket.

Youngest to 1000 IPL Runs: Reached the milestone at 15 years and 29 days during IPL 2026.

IPL 2026 Orange Cap: Finished as the highest run-scorer in IPL 2026 with 776 runs at an exceptional strike rate of 237.30, winning the Orange Cap at 15 years and 65 days.

U19 World Cup Glory: Guided India U19 to a World Cup title in early 2026, earning Player of the Tournament and smashing 175 off 80 balls in the final against England U19. Fact Check: Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Viral U-14 Talent Assessment Record By Bihar District Cricket Association Verified?

Comparison with the 'Little Master'

Sachin Tendulkar, often revered as the 'God of Cricket', made his international debut for India in November 1989 in a Test match against Pakistan in Karachi. He was 16 years and 205 days old at the time. His One Day International (ODI) debut followed a month later, where he was 16 years and 238 days old.

Sooryavanshi's potential debut at 15 years, 2 months, and 9 days would comfortably place him ahead of Tendulkar as India's youngest male international cricketer. Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan has already publicly urged selectors to fast-track Sooryavanshi into the national team, citing his exceptional talent and performances.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: The Age Authenticity Debate

While Sooryavanshi's official date of birth is March 27, 2011, there have been some past doubts raised about its authenticity. However, his father, Sanjiv Sooryavanshi, has consistently maintained its accuracy, stating that his son underwent BCCI-mandated bone density tests at a young age, which he has consistently cleared. This ensures his eligibility and adherence to age-group regulations.

As the cricket fraternity awaits the official squad announcement for the Ireland tour, all eyes are on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, a young talent who seems destined for greatness and is on the verge of etching his name into Indian cricketing folklore by breaking one of its most cherished records.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2026 10:09 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).