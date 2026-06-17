Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Survives on Zero As 3rd Umpire Declares Him Not-Out in Controversial Decision During IND A vs AFG A (Watch Video)

India A opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi found himself at the epicentre of a significant umpiring controversy on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, as a contentious third-umpire decision saved him from a duck against Afghanistan A in the 5th match of the Tri-Nation A Series. The incident, which unfolded at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, saw the 15-year-old batter survive an early dismissal that visibly frustrated the Afghanistan A squad. India A vs Afghanistan A Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast of Tri Series 2026 Match 5.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Survives

The Crucial Call

Facing Afghanistan A's Shams Ur Rahman, Sooryavanshi edged a delivery, and Faridoon Dawoodzai at point appeared to complete a stunning one-handed catch. While the dismissal seemed clean in real-time, the on-field umpire referred the decision to the third umpire. After repeated frame-by-frame replays, the third umpire concluded that a part of the ball had touched the ground during the completion of the catch, overturning the initial 'out' decision and declaring Sooryavanshi not-out on nought. “Some part of the ball is touching the ground, made my decision,” the umpire was quoted saying, much to the disbelief of the Afghanistan players.

Fan Reactions and Sooryavanshi's Fortunes

The decision immediately ignited a debate among fans on social media, with many split over whether Sooryavanshi had been fortunate to survive. Some argued it was a clean catch, while others acknowledged the third umpire's adherence to the available evidence and the benefit of the doubt given to the batter. This controversial reprieve was not the only slice of luck for the young left-hander, who was later dropped again, receiving a second lifeline in the innings.

India A's Batting Performance

Despite the early scare, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi went on to score 38 runs off 28 balls before eventually falling. Afghanistan A won the toss and elected to bowl first and India A managed to post a challenging total of 319/9 in their allotted 50 overs. Half-centuries from captain Tilak Varma (59), Priyansh Arya (58), and Kumar Kushagra (58) were instrumental in steadying the innings after some early wickets. Ruturaj Gaikwad also contributed a handy 30 runs. For Afghanistan A, Faridoon Dawoodzai and Abdullah Ahmadzai each picked up two wickets. IND vs AFG, 2nd ODI 2026 Toss Report and Playing XIs Live Update: Afghanistan Elect To Bowl; Prince Yadav Debuts For India.

Tournament Context and Match Details

This crucial 5th match of the Tri-Nation A Series in Sri Lanka was a must-win for India A to keep their hopes alive for reaching the final, especially after a recent Super Over defeat to Sri Lanka A. The match commenced at 10:00 AM local time (04:30 AM GMT) at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium. The Tri-Nation A Series, running from June 9 to June 21, 2026, is being broadcast on Sony and streamed on SonyLiv.

The dramatic third-umpire call for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi added an early twist to a vital contest, highlighting the fine margins in high-stakes A-team cricket. India A will now look to their bowlers to defend the competitive total and secure their place in the tournament's final stage.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2026 02:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).