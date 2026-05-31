During the final week of the IPL 2026 season, the cricketing world witnessed a fascinating shift in digital interest. While established legends usually dominate the headlines during the playoffs, a 15-year-old prodigy completely hijacked the internet's attention.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Vs Virat Kohli: The Data Google Trends Reveals

According to the Google Trends chart, worldwide search interest over the final week of May 2026 highlights a surprising narrative. Rajasthan Royals' teenage sensation, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, dominated search volumes, eclipsing even Royal Challengers Bengaluru's iconic Virat Kohli.

Metric Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (Blue) Virat Kohli (Red) Search Average (Past Week) 14 12 IPL 2026 Fate Eliminated in Qualifier 2 Reached the Final Trending Catalyst Back-to-back explosive playoff knocks Steady, consistent presence as an RCB star

The trend line features a relatively steady baseline for Kohli, punctuated by minor bumps. In contrast, Sooryavanshi’s search interest is defined by two massive, undeniable spikes that completely overshadow the former Indian captain.

Google Trends - Teen Boss Baby Takes the Crown Vaibhav Sooryavanshi vs. Virat Kohli in Digital Popularity (File Pic)

Decoding the Search Spikes: The Making of a 15-Year-Old Superstar

The timeline of the Google Trends peaks perfectly correlates with Sooryavanshi's historic, back-to-back performances in the IPL playoffs:

Spike 1 (May 27–28): This initial surge aligns with the IPL 2026 Eliminator match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. In this high-pressure knockout game, Sooryavanshi played an astonishing innings of 97 off just 29 balls. He smashed 12 sixes and broke the record for the most powerplay runs ever scored in a single IPL season.

Spike 2 (May 29–30): The absolute peak in search interest coincides with Qualifier 2 against the Gujarat Titans. Sooryavanshi put on another masterclass, scoring 96 runs off 47 deliveries in an attempt to rescue his team from a batting collapse. Despite his heroic efforts, the Rajasthan Royals lost the match and crashed out of the tournament. The post-match sight of the heartbroken teenager in the dugout, struggling to hold back tears, struck a deep emotional chord worldwide and massively amplified his viral online traction. Read More: Sachin Tendulkar Hails Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Batting Technique After Record-Breaking IPL 2026 Performance (Watch Video).

Why the "Teen Boss Baby" Captured the Zeitgeist

While Virat Kohli was preparing for the IPL 2026 final, where his team RCB aimed to defend their title with strong contributions from their batting depth, it was the unprecedented nature of Sooryavanshi's campaign that captivated the global audience.

Statistical Dominance: At just 15 years old, he finished the IPL 2026 season with a staggering 776 runs and an astonishing strike rate of 237.31.

Shattering Records: He hit a record-breaking 72 sixes during the season, obliterating Chris Gayle's long-standing benchmark of 59 maximums.

Cultural Impact: Sooryavanshi's No. 3 pink jersey became an instant phenomenon across the nation. His merchandise popularity surged to rival that of veteran stars, becoming a common sight everywhere the Rajasthan Royals played.

Virat Kohli's legacy as "King Kohli" is undisputed, and his presence remains a towering pillar of global cricket. However, the data from Google Trends proves that during the most crucial week of IPL 2026, the world was mesmerized by a new protagonist. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi didn't just break all-time batting records; he captured the imagination of the cricketing globe, momentarily outshining the biggest name in the sport through sheer, fearless talent.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Google Trends). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 31, 2026 10:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).