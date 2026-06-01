Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Hilarious Comeback to Ravi Shastri's 'Kitna Doodh Pite Hain?' at IPL 2026 Presentation Goes Viral (Watch Video)

A light-hearted moment involving young cricketer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and former Indian cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri has captured attention, providing a refreshing break from the intense cricketing season. Sooryavanshi's witty retort, "Main Ab Doodh Nahi Pita" (I don't drink milk anymore), during a recent interaction, left Shastri, known for his stern demeanour, in visible stitches, underscoring the engaging personalities emerging within the sport. List Of Awards Won By Vaibhav Sooryavanshi After Record-Breaking IPL 2026.

Vaibav Sooryavanshi's Hilarious Reply

Funny conversations between Ravi Shastri and Vaibhav Suryavanshi 😂✨ pic.twitter.com/FmY2TpPr5g — Shin Kohli (@Shinkohli) May 31, 2026

A Moment of Levity

The exchange, which quickly circulated across social media platforms, reportedly occurred during a post-match or pre-match analysis segment, though the exact context remains to be fully detailed. Sooryavanshi, a promising talent, delivered the line with a confident yet playful demeanour, prompting an immediate and hearty laugh from Shastri. The veteran commentator and coach's reaction was particularly notable, given his reputation for direct and often serious commentary. This unexpected moment of humour resonated with fans, who appreciated the candid interaction between a young player and an established figure.

Background of the Personalities

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been making strides in domestic cricket, drawing attention for his performances and potential. Such interactions help to humanise young athletes, allowing fans to connect with them beyond their on-field exploits. Ravi Shastri, a former India all-rounder, has had a distinguished career both as a player and, more recently, as a highly successful coach for the national team. His current role often sees him engaging with players and analysts, and moments like these offer a glimpse into the camaraderie and lighter side of the professional cricketing environment. RCB Win IPL 2026; Becomes Third Franchise After CSK and MI To Lift Back-To-Back Titles.

Impact and Reception

The incident quickly became a talking point, with many praising Sooryavanshi's confidence and Shastri's good-natured response. It served as a reminder that even in the high-pressure world of professional sports, there is room for genuine human connection and humour. Such exchanges are often cherished by fans, providing memorable anecdotes that contribute to the rich tapestry of cricketing folklore. The viral nature of the clip further illustrates the public's appetite for authentic and engaging content from their sporting heroes.

Conclusion

The amusing interaction between Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Ravi Shastri stands out as a delightful episode in the ongoing cricketing narrative. It not only showcased Sooryavanshi's burgeoning personality but also highlighted Shastri's ability to appreciate a good jest. These moments of levity are crucial in fostering a positive atmosphere around the sport, reminding everyone of the joy and camaraderie that underpin the competitive spirit of cricket.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2026 10:31 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).