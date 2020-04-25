Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers Pick MS Dhoni As Captain of Combined India-South Africa ODI XI

File picture of MS Dhoni, AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli during India vs South Africa ODI (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammates Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers had a live session on Instagram. The two cricket stars talked about a range of topics from cricket to personal lives. After a request from fans, the duo also picked a combined ODI XI featuring Indian and South African players. MS Dhoni was captain of the team jointly by Kohli and de Villiers, which features seven Indian players and four South African counterparts. Virat Kohli Brutally Trolls ‘Clown’ Yuzvendra Chahal Over the Leg-Spinner’s TikTok Videos.

The duo named Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma as openers with Kohli at one down, followed by de Villiers. Former South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis and former Indian batsman Yuvraj Singh completed the middle-order. Dhoni apart from captaincy role was named as wicketkeeper as well.

Interestingly, Kohli and de Villiers' RCB teammate and spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was also named in the XI. The fast bowling trio in the XI comprises of Dale Steyn, Jasprit Bumrah and Kagiso Rabada. Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja and Morne Morkel were named as backup players. AB de Villiers Recalls His First Interaction With Virat Kohli in 2011, Says ‘I Didn’t Trust the Guy Back Then’.

Both Kohli and de Villiers were in sync when naming Dhoni as skipper of the team. "For me, MS (Dhoni), MS is probably the most balanced choice," said Kohli. "I am happy with that choice. I have never played under MS. But I have a world of respect for him. The way he carries himself on and off the field. I mean, he is always calm and he knows the game well. So I am happy with that," added de Villiers.

Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers' Indo-African ODI XI:

Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Jacques Kallis, Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni (captain/wicketkeeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Dale Steyn, Jasprit Bumrah, Kagiso Rabada. Reserves: Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja and Morne Morkel.