Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have once again etched their name in Indian Premier League (IPL) history, securing their second consecutive title after a commanding five-wicket victory over the Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2026 final on Sunday, 31 May, at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The triumph, which saw RCB successfully defend their 2025 crown, was met with widespread jubilation, culminating in a memorable post-match celebration where star batter Virat Kohli was seen dancing with his wife, Anushka Sharma, and declaring, 'One felt nice, we did it twice.' RCB Win IPL 2026; Becomes Third Franchise After CSK and MI To Lift Back-To-Back Titles.

RCB's Dominant Performance and Historic Defence

RCB's journey to their second successive championship was marked by consistent performance, topping the league stage before carrying their momentum into the knockout rounds. In the final, captain Rajat Patidar's decision to bowl first paid dividends as the RCB seamers, notably Rasikh Salam with three wickets for 27 runs, restricted the Gujarat Titans to 155 for eight in their allotted 20 overs. Chasing 156, RCB reached the target with 12 balls to spare, largely thanks to a magnificent unbeaten 75 off just 42 deliveries from Virat Kohli, who was deservedly named Player of the Match. This victory makes RCB only the third franchise, after Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, to successfully defend the IPL title.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's Viral Celebration

The celebrations that followed the historic win quickly captured national attention. Videos and photos circulating across social media showed Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma joyfully dancing together at the team's after-party. Kohli, who sealed the victory with a trademark six, was also seen sporting a special T-shirt emblazoned with the message, "One felt nice, we did it twice," a fitting tribute to RCB's back-to-back triumphs. Anushka Sharma further amplified the moment by sharing a picture of Kohli in the celebratory attire on her Instagram Stories, accompanied by a heart emoji. Their public display of affection and shared joy became a highlight of the post-match festivities, resonating deeply with fans. GT Team Bus Catches Fire Due to Short Circuit Post-IPL 2026 Final; Players and Staff Safely Evacuated.

A Season of Collective Effort and Individual Brilliance

While Kohli's individual brilliance in the final was undeniable, contributing his fastest IPL half-century, he emphasised that this year's triumph was a collective effort. Speaking after the match, Kohli highlighted the team's depth and the contributions from various players, stating that he no longer felt the pressure to be the sole match-winner. He praised the world-class bowling attack, including Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy, Krunal Pandya, and Rasikh Salam Dar, for their pivotal roles throughout the tournament. The season also saw the emergence of 15-year-old sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who dominated the awards ceremony, winning the Orange Cap, Most Valuable Player, and other accolades, further underscoring the diverse talent within the league.

The successful defence of the IPL title marks a significant milestone for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, solidifying their position among the league's elite. The blend of seasoned campaigners like Virat Kohli and emerging talents, coupled with a cohesive team strategy, proved to be the winning formula for the Bengaluru franchise, delivering immense joy to their dedicated fanbase.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (RCBTweets). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2026 10:31 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).