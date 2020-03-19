Virat Kohli Bats for Janata Curfew, Urges Fans to Adhere to the Norms Set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Combat Coronavirus

Narendra Modi and Virat Kohli (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Coronavirus has truly been a menace and the number of affected people are increasing day by day. Earlier today, a man from Punjab succumbed to the disease. A while ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation and urged the citizens to not step out of their houses on March 22, 2020, on Sunday from 7 am to 9 pm to combat coronavirus. Now, Virat Kohli also joined the bandwagon and has batted for Janata Curfew. The further urged the fans to stay at home and take necessary steps in order to curb the menace of the deadly disease. 'Janata Curfew' Announced by PM Narendra Modi Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, to be Imposed on Sunday From 7 am to 9 pm.

So far India has recorded 179 patients suffering from the coronavirus. Major sporting events have been stalled and even the BCCI office is also shut. The employees are asked to work from home. In the second tweet, he also lauded the medical professionals who have been working relentlessly to cure the patients. Now, Virat Kohli took to social media to spread the word and posted the tweet on social media. Check out the post below:

Also, special mention to all the medical professionals in the country and around the globe for all the efforts being put in to fight the #CoronaVirus. Let's support them by taking care of ourself and everybody around us by maintaining good personal hygeine. #IndiaFightsCorona — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 19, 2020

"If you feel you won't be affected or infected, you are wrong," PM Modi said. "You will be endangering your family and the community and I request every citizen to stay home for the next few weeks," the Prime Minister said on the television.