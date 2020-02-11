Virat Kohli Dismissed Cheaply in Third ODI Against New Zealand, Registers These Unwanted Records

Tim Southee and Virat Kohli (Photo Credits: IANS)

Indian skipper Virat Kohli was once again dismissed for cheap in the third ODI against New Zealand ant the Bay Oval stadium in Mount Maunganui. The 31-year-old was dismissed for just nine runs off 12 balls as Kohli tried to smash Hamish Bennett’s short delivery over the point region but ended up placing it towards the third man. Kiwi newcomer Kyle Jamieson got down in time and took a spectacular catch to dismiss the number-one ranked ODI batsmen. After this dismissal, Kohli welcomed a series of unwanted records. New Zealand vs India 3rd ODI - As it Happens

Virat Kohli was unlike him in the ODI series against New Zealand as he managed just 75 runs in the three ODIs played against the Black Caps. The Indian skipper just managed one half-century which was in the opening game of the series and had the scores of 15 and 9 in the following two games. With an accumulated average of 25, this was Kohli’s lowest average in an ODI series in five years. It also marked the three successive series without a ton for the Indian captain – the first time since July 2013. NZ vs IND 3rd ODI Live Score.

Virat Kohli’s tally of 75 runs is also the least number of runs scored by the 31-year old as the captain of the Indian national team in a bilateral ODI series, after 89 against West Indies in 2019/20 and 148 against New Zealand in 2018/19.

Speaking of the ongoing match, India are in a spot of bother as they lost their Mayank Agarwal and Virat Kohli for single digit scores. Prithvi Shaw got off to a good start but was unable to get a big score as he was run out on 40. Shreayas Iyer and KL Rahul have steadied the innings for the visitors with a 50-run stand.