Virat Kohli was dismissed for four runs during India’s second innings in the first Test at Adelaide Oval. Kohli’s dismissal means he ends the year 2020 with no century across formats. Though not much cricket was played this year due to coronavirus pandemic. Kohli will not take part in the remaining India vs Australia Test series as he will travel back home to be with his wife Anushka Sharma for the birth of their first child. India Suffer Massive Batting Collapse in Second Innings Against Australia; Twitterati React With Sad and Funny Memes and GIFs (See Reactions).

Earlier, during the One-day International (ODI) series, Kohli could not score a century and for the first time since his debut year 2008 he failed to register a three-figure total in ODIs. And now, following his latest Test dismissal, Kohli will end 2020 with no century against his name across formats.

In the first innings, Kohli came close to three-figure mark but was run-out on an individual score of 74. The Indian captain played six Test innings this year and registered scores of 2, 19, 3, 14, 74, and 4. The second India vs Australia Test will take pace from December 26 onwards at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

