Virat Kohli First Indian to Reach 50 Million Followers on Instagram

India skipper Virat Kohli (Photo Credits: Twitter|@BCCI)

Indian skipper Virat Kohli is arguably the best batsman to have stepped onto the cricket field and his record in international cricket is nothing but sensational. However, his ability to crash a prestigious record isn’t just limited to the field. The number-one ranked ODI and Test batsman now has 50 million followers on social media website Instagram and he became the first Indian to reach that landmark. With India being a cricket-crazy country and Kohli being a prolific cricketer, the 31-year old has a massive fan following. Also, the star cricketer is also an active user of Instagram and is frequently sharing photos and videos with his fans. Virat Kohli Sends Birthday Wishes to Ab De Villiers With a Heart-Warming Message, See Post.

So, far Kohli has made 930 posts on the picture-sharing website and the comment sections of his posts are also not taking long in getting filled. Kohli has also signed a lot of brands and is also seen promoting many different products. Also, the Delhi-born cricketer has a knack of sharing a mandatory picture after India’s victory and that too with a brilliant message. Cristiano Ronaldo Thanks Fans With Loverly Video After Becoming First to Reach 200 Million Followers.

Virat Kohli First Indian To Get 50 M Instagram Followers!!

In the list of Indians with most followers on Instagram, Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra takes the second spot with 49.8 million followers while her contemporaries, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt are in the third position and fourth position respectively with 44.1 and 43 million followers respectively.

As of now, the right-handed batsman is currently leading the Indian squad in New Zealand. After the T20Is and ODIs, the two teams will lock horns in a two-match Test series. The first Test will be played at the Basin Reserve in Wellington and will get underway on February 21.