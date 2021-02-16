Team India outplayed England in all departments in the second Test and registered an emphatic 317-run triumph at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. With this win, the four-match series has also been levelled 1-1. The home team were under the pump coming into the match as they suffered a humiliating 227-run defeat in the first Test at the same venue. However, Virat Kohli’s men showed great character in Chepauk and sealed the game inside four days. Skipper Kohli was on cloud nine after the win, and his latest Instagram post justifies the fact. The 32-year-old lauded Team India’s fighting spirit and made it clear that the focus is now on the third Test. Axar Patel Takes Five-Wicket Haul on Debut as Team India Register Their Fifth-Biggest Victory in Tests.

“Superb character and fighting spirit on display. Well done boys. The focus is now on the next one,” wrote the fifth-ranked Test batsman while sharing some pictures from the game. The comment section got flooded in no time with fans lauding the talismanic cricketer. Notably, Kohli also played a crucial role in India’s victory. After bagging a duck in India’s first innings, he put up a batting master-class on a deteriorated Day 3 track and scored a match-winning 62. Meanwhile, let’s look at how the star batsman appreciated his team’s efforts. Twitterati Laud Virat Kohli and Co for Scripting Brilliant Comeback Win to Draw Level in the Series.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

With this triumph, India also advance to the second position in the ICC World Test Championship standings while England slipped down to the fourth spot. The third Test gets underway on February 24 at the newly-inaugurated Motera Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad. Notably, it will be a Day-Night Test and the visitors, having services of Stuart Broad, James Anderson and Jofra Archer, would be backing themselves to clinch the game.

