Soon to be a father, India all-rounder Hardik Pandya is enjoying a gala family time at his home and one can visit his social media pages to verify the fact. Recently, the 26-year -old shared a candid picture in which he can be seen playing carom with Krunal Pandya and his other brothers. “Nothing like a great game of carrom with my brothers Brings back a lot of memories,” wrote Hardik while sharing the snap on the picture-sharing website. However, when Indian skipper Virat Kohli came across the picture, he found out a funny detail about it and posted a hilarious comment. Hardik Pandya Performs Chef Duties at Home, Makes ‘Cheese Butter Masala’ for Family (View Post).

“Waiting for your turn or trying to intimidate krunal first? Haath board par aur aankh krunal par (Hand on board but eyes on Krunal),” wrote the talismanic batsman in the comment section. Well, this was, however, not the very first time when the 31-year-old took a hilarious dig at his teammates. Recently, he also poked fun at another India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja after the southpaw shared a picture with Kohli. Also, on numerous occasions, he has trolled Yuzvendra Chahal for his TikTok videos and other antics on social media.

View Post:

Virat Kohli Trolls Hardik Pandya (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Meanwhile, IPL governing council chairman Brijesh Patel has made it clear that BCCI is planning to conduct the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League in October later this year. However, the apex cricket body still needs to wait for the International Cricket Council (ICC’s) official announcement regarding the postponement of T20 World Cup. Also, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is trying to push the Asia Cup 2020 in October which can raise problems for BCCI.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 24, 2020 01:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).