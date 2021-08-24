The Indian team is all set to take on England in the third Test match at Headingley. Ahead of the game, not only did the Indian team reach Headlingley but they also were seen sweating it out in the nets. Virat Kohli, Ishant Sharma, KL Rahul were spotted in the nets ahead of the third game. Needless to say that the team looked quite determined to put their best foot forward. For India, there is a piece of good news that Shardul Thakur is now fit and can make a comeback into the side. Joe Root Vows to Stay Away From Verbal Conversation Ahead of 3rd Test Against India, Wants His Team to Stay Away From Distraction.

In the pictures, we see Virat Kohli and KL Rahul working on their batting. Ajinkya Rahane also joined the bandwagon as was seen playing a few shots in the nets. On the other hand, Ishant Sharma was seen rolling his arm in the nets, while Rishabh Pant was seen honing his wicketkeeping skills. Hitman Rohit Sharma was seen working on his fitness. Now, let's have a look at the pictures shared by the official account of Team India.

Pictures:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team India (@indiancricketteam)

Talking about the pitch, it supports the seamers which means Virat Kohli and men can once again go with three seamers and a spinner Ravindra Jadeja. This only means Ravichandran Ashwin can warm the benches once again. He has not featured in any of the two matches so far. This decision had even shocked the likes of Micheal Vaughan who had expressed his unhappiness on social media.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 24, 2021 11:03 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).