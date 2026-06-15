Virat Kohli Lookalike Spotted Jumping in Joy at Toss During IND-W vs PAK-W Women's T20 World Cup 2026, Video Goes Viral

India Women kicked off their ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 journey in spectacular fashion, registering a comprehensive 64-run victory over arch-rivals Pakistan Women at a packed Edgbaston Cricket Ground on Sunday, June 14, 2026. The high-octane Group Stage encounter lived up to its billing, delivering thrilling cricketing action and a vibrant atmosphere that extended beyond the boundary ropes. Fact Check: Viral Video of 'Harmanpreet Kaur-Fatima Sana Fight' During India vs Pakistan ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 is AI-Generated.

While the thrilling cricket unfolded on the pitch, social media was abuzz with discussions surrounding the presence of fans resembling Indian batting icon Virat Kohli. The phenomenon of Kohli lookalikes often goes viral during major tournaments, adding an extra layer of fan engagement. While specific reports of a lookalike 'jumping in joy at the toss' during this particular IND-W vs PAK-W match and a corresponding viral video have not been widely verified, the general excitement around such sightings remains high.

Video: Virat Kohli Lookalike Spotted at Toss in IND-W vs PAK-W

I thought I spotted Virat Kohli at the toss when Harmanpreet Kaur 𝗿𝗲𝗳𝘂𝘀𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗼 𝘀𝗵𝗮𝗸𝗲 hands with the Pakistan captain 😭 - Look at that jump of joy after the no-handshake moment 🤣🔥 We didn't miss Virat Kohli in the Women's T20 World Cup too 🔥 pic.twitter.com/yVyyZk8z3B — Jara (@JARA_Memer) June 14, 2026

The star with the ball for India was spin wizard Deepti Sharma, who delivered a sensational spell to claim a career-best 5 wickets for just 10 runs from her four overs. Sharma's late burst dismantled the Pakistani batting lineup, securing her second five-wicket haul in T20I cricket and extending her record as the highest wicket-taker in women's T20Is with 166 scalps. For Pakistan, Muneeba Ali top-scored with 41 runs off 35 balls. Deepti Sharma's 5-Wicket Haul Powers India to Win Over Pakistan in ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026.

The contest at Edgbaston was not just a display of cricketing prowess but also a testament to the passionate rivalry between India and Pakistan. A sellout crowd of 18,814 witnessed the Group A clash, marking the highest-ever attendance for an ICC Women's T20 World Cup Group Stage match. This victory further extends India's dominant record against Pakistan in the T20 format, now leading 14-3 in 17 encounters and stretching their unbeaten streak to four games against their arch-rivals.

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 promises more thrilling action as teams battle for supremacy across England. India's dominant start against Pakistan sets a confident tone for their campaign, while the enthusiastic fan base ensures the tournament remains a spectacle both on and off the field.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2026 12:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).