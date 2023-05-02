Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Lucknow Super Giants in a low-scoring Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. Following the game, RCB batter Virat Kohli had a heated exchange with LSG bowler Naveen-ul-Haq. Kohli also shared a verbal spat with LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir soon after this. A video of Virat Kohli and Naveen ul-Haq's heated exchange has started to surface on the internet. 'Virat Kohli vs Gautam Gambhir 2.0!' RCB Star Engages in Heated Exchange With LSG Mentor After IPL 2023 Match, Netizens React (Watch Videos).

Virat Kohli, Naveen-ul-Haq Abuse Each Other During Heated Altercation

Why is Kohli sledging Naveen ul Haq? Kohli didn't expect Naveen ul haq to respond like that. Looks like Kohli got scaredpic.twitter.com/uarkpacxRJ — mvrkguy (@mvrkguy) May 1, 2023

