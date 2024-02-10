Virat Kohli's absence from the Indian cricket team, during the India vs England Test series is set to continue with the cricketer having reportedly withdrawn from the remaining three matches. Days before the highly-anticipated India vs England Test series got underway, Kohli had pulled out of the first two games due to personal reasons and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), while announcing that development, had also urged the fans to not speculate the reasons and instead, respect his privacy. The India vs England Test series is currently tied 1-1 after Rohit Sharma and his men produced a dramatic comeback in the second game in Vizag following a loss in the opener. ‘Happiness Is Here’ Jasprit Bumrah Shares A Selfie With Wife Sanjana Ganesan During Break From IND vs ENG Test Series 2024.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the former Indian captain will not be taking part in the remaining three Test matches. He has informed about his decision to withdraw from the remainder of the India vs England Test series to the BCCI as well. Not just this but there's another blow for Team India with the report further adding that Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out. The middle-order batsman had complained of stiffness in his back as well as in his groin area. This is not the first time that a back injury has plagued Iyer's career. The right-hander had missed a good part of 2023 due to a back injury. KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja, both of whom were sidelined from the second Test match in Hyderabad, are set to return to the Indian team. ‘Nonsense Interview’ Ravindra Jadeja Reacts to Father Anirudhsinh Jadeja’s Shocking Allegations of Cricketer's Wife Rivaba Causing Rift in Family.

After going down in Hyderabad on the back of Tom Hartley's splendid seven-wicket haul, India made a statement with a 106-run series-levelling victory in Vizag. The momentum is surely with India now and Rohit Sharma and his team will look to carry it on in the remaining three matches. The India vs England 3rd Test will be played in Rajkot from February 15. Ranchi and Dharamsala are set to host the fourth and fifth matches of this Test series.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 10, 2024 09:52 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).