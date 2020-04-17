Virat Kohli, RCB Salute Frontline Workers and Fans for ‘Playing Bold’ in Fight Against Coronavirus Pandemic, Urge People to Stay Indoors Even if ’Glory Is Delayed' (Watch Video)

Virat Kohli (Photo Credits: Facebook/@RCB)

Virat Kohli and his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) saluted the police and health workers for ‘playing bold’ in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. The Indian cricket team captain, through a video on his social media channels, urged his fans and everyone to stay inside their homes and support the government even if ‘glory is delayed’. “Take social distancing seriously,” Kohli said in the video thanking and lauding the fans for their endless support and also requesting them to stay home. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul Hilariously Troll Ishant Sharma Over the India Pacer’s ‘Cricket at Home’ Video.

“Been a tough year for everyone. The doctors and the police are playing bold every day. To win, isn’t that why we’ve always played? And we will continue even if glory is delayed!” the narrator can be heard saying in the video as visuals of RCB players training in the next and fans cheering in the stadiums appear. The narrator further states that the aim is to “slow down this pandemic, down to its crawl.” Ben Stokes Lashes Out at COVIDIOTS for Breaking UK Lockdown Guidelines After People Gather at Westminster Bridge to Applaud NHS Workers.

Kohli Urges Fans to Take Social Distancing Seriously

We salute all the frontline heroes and YOU for Playing Bold in the fight against COVID-19. Take social distancing seriously. #StayHomeSaveLives #PlayBold pic.twitter.com/NuzK1rdY9P — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 17, 2020

“We salute all the frontline heroes and YOU for Playing Bold in the fight against COVID-19. Take social distancing seriously,” Kohli captioned the video. “Stay brave. Stay Headstrong. Stay not out and stay in. Because remember only Games are lost, the sport will always win.” the narrator in the video says.

Together We Will Continue Fighting

Meanwhile, Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma had contributed towards the PM-CARES Relief fund and the couple has urged their fans to stay indoors and support the government and health workers by practising social distancing. Kohli was supposed to lead RCB in IPL 2020 as they continue their search for the elusive IPL trophy, which eluded them for the last 12 years.

But the 13th edition of the cash-rich tournament was suspended until further notice by the BCCI due to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic and the extension of the lockdown until May 3, 2020. This edition of the IPL was originally scheduled to start on March 29 but was deferred to April 14 before suspending the T20 tournament indefinitely.