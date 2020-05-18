Virat Kohli Ready to Play Himself in His Biopic if Wife Anushka Sharma Stars in It

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Indian captain Virat Kohli is regarded as one of the best batsmen to have ever stepped onto the cricket field and his record in all forms of cricket speaks volumes of his prowess. However, along with being a talismanic cricketer, Kohli is also a popular name in the advertisement world and his acting skills quite good too. Recently, the right-handed batsman revealed that he is ready to play himself in his biopic but only if his wife Anushka Sharma also stars in it. Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Play Gully Cricket on Rooftop at Mumbai Residence Amid Lockdown (Watch Video).

"With Anushka, I will definitely do the biopic myself. But let me clear up this misunderstanding that I can act. I can play football also, will you let me play in ISL?" Kohli funnily said while talking to Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri during a live session on Instagram.

Watch Video:

Kohli went on to say that he has acted in many ads and thus, playing himself on the silver screen must be quite easy. “I can, however, act in my own biopic because I can essay my own role quite well. I hope. If anyone else plays the role better than me then bilkul hi nitthala aadmi hu main (I’d be quite useless),” said Virat.

He, however, added that he is not a professional actor and shouldn’t be considered one. “That’s what am trying to say. People have this misunderstanding that I can act. But when you have done so many commercials, in that you just need to go from point A to point B and anyone can learn to do that. Acting is an art. I am not an artist. I am a professional cricketer,” the 31-year-old added.

Well, making biopics on sportspersons is one of the latest trends in Bollywood. From MS Dhoni to Mary Com, filmmakers have portrayed the journey of many prominent athletes on the silver screen. So, with Virat being regarded as one of the greats of the game, a biopic on him will certainly fascinate many directors and producers.