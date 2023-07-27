Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been the pillars of the Indian batting line-up for over a decade. They have put up an exhibition of their elegant stroke play and amassed truckloads of runs. Not only they played the role of accumulator but also destroyers. On their day, the veteran duo has tormented the top-quality bowling attacks and inflicted carnage upon the opposition. Virat Kohli Shows Nice Gesture By Giving Autographed Bats to Port of Spain Museum After IND vs WI 2nd Test 2023 Ended in A Draw (See Pic)

ODI cricket has been the happy hunting ground for both Kohli and Rohit. Kohli has aggregated an insane tally of 12898 runs in 274 matches whereas Rohit has racked up 9825 runs in 243 outings for the Men in Blue. The ace batting pair have enjoyed batting together and notched up 4998 runs in 85 ODI innings.

With Virat and Rohit just two runs away from notching up 5000 runs in partnership, they are expected to achieve the feat in the first game of the upcoming ODI series against West Indies on Thursday, July 27 at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown. Moreover, as they reach the landmark, they will also become the fastest pair to breach the 5000-run mark. Latest ICC Men’s Test Rankings: Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Ravindra Jadeja Rise Up

The Indian captain and the former Indian skipper have looked in pristine touch of late. In the recently concluded Test series against Kraigg Braithwaite & Co, Rohit plundered 240 runs in three innings while Kohli piled on 197 runs in two innings. Thus, the duo becoming the fastest pair to reach 5000 partnership runs in Bridgetown is on the cards.

