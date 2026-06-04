Virat Kohli Ruled Out of India vs Afghanistan 2026 ODI Series Due to Injury: Report

In a significant blow to Team India, star batter Virat Kohli has been ruled out of the highly anticipated three-match One Day International (ODI) series against Afghanistan due to a hamstring injury. The development, reported by PTI on Thursday, June 4, 2026, comes just days before the series opener and casts a shadow over India's preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup. India ODI Squad for Afghanistan Series: Prince Yadav, Gurnoor Brar and Harsh Dubey Included; Ishan Kishan Replaces Rishabh Pant.

Virat Kohli Ruled Out!

News Alert ! Virat Kohli ruled out of ODI series against Afghanistan due to a hamstring injury: BCCI source. pic.twitter.com/Ouh91Xy08u — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 4, 2026

Kohli, known for his exceptional fitness even at 37 years of age, reportedly sustained the injury during the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, where he played a crucial role in Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) successful title defense, even hitting the winning runs. His absence will be keenly felt, as he was expected to make his return to international cricket with this series following the IPL season.

Series Overview: India vs Afghanistan ODIs

The India vs Afghanistan ODI series is part of Afghanistan's multi-format tour of India, which also includes a one-off Test match. The ODI leg of the tour is scheduled to run from June 13 to June 20, 2026. Shubman Gill is slated to lead the Indian side in both the Test and ODI formats. Rohit Sharma's availability for the ODI series also remains contingent on his fitness, following an injury sustained during the IPL.

This series is viewed as an important preparatory phase for both teams ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in 2027, which will be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia. Gautam Gambhir vs Selectors? India Coach Favours Sanju Samson Over Shreyas Iyer As India's New T20 Captain.

IND vs AFG 2026 ODI Series Complete Fixtures

Here's the full schedule for the India vs Afghanistan ODI series:

Match Date Time (IST) Venue 1st ODI June 13, 2026 1:30 PM Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala 2nd ODI June 17, 2026 1:30 PM Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow 3rd ODI June 20, 2026 1:30 PM MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

All match timings are 1:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Where to Watch

Cricket enthusiasts in India can catch all the action live:

Television: Star Sports Network

Star Sports Network Streaming: JioHotstar app and website

Details for international broadcasting rights for the UK, USA, and Australia were not explicitly available in the search results for this specific 2026 series. Therefore, fans in these regions are advised to check local sports broadcasters and streaming platforms closer to the match dates.

Kohli's absence is undoubtedly a blow, but it also presents an opportunity for other players to step up and showcase their mettle in the build-up to crucial future tournaments.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (PTI), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2026 11:22 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).