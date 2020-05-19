Virat Kohli Speaks on Art of Chasing, Says No Matter How Big the Target Is, I Never Feel Like That It Cannot Be Done

Virat Kohli (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Virat Kohli is undoubtedly among the greatest batsman of all-time. A modern-day run-machine, Kohli has proved his world-class batting in the biggest of all stages. But keeping aside all of his batting greatness, Kohli is a different beast when it comes down to chasing. To many his is the best batsman ever when chasing a target no matter how stiff or how momentous it is. Recently, in a chat with Bangladesh opening batsman Tamim Iqbal, Kohli opened up on what goes through his mind when he is chasing down big totals. Kohli mentioned that while he keeps his mind as a clean slate he gets fired up and more motivated when the opposition rifles him up.

"When it comes to chasing targets, my mental state is simple — if someone says something to me from the opposition side, then I get more motivated. When I was younger, I used to watch matches on television. If India did not end up winning the match while chasing targets, I used to think if I was there, I would have won the match," Kohli told Tamim in a Facebook live chat.

Tamim Iqbal Talks to Virat Kohli

“Chasing is a situation where you know how many runs you have to score. For me winning is important. While chasing I think I can walk out not out. At that time I think I can make the team win. If the target is 370/380, I never feel like that it cannot be done,” he added.

The 31-year-old also reminisced his masterful 133 off just 86 deliveries against Sri Lanka at Hobart in 2012 when India needed to chase down 321 in 40 overs to stay alive in a tri-angular Commonwealth Bank series which had Australia as the third team. “There was a game in Hobart against Sri Lanka, where we had to chase 330 odd in 40 overs to qualify for the finals. I discussed with Raina that we will set up the chase as if we are playing two T20 matches,” Kohli recounted.

Sri Lanka, riding on centuries from Tillakaratne Dilshan and Kumar Sangakkara made 320 leaving India to chase down the momentous target in just 40 overs to earn an additional point and stay alive in the tournament. India were pushed further back when both Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar departed in their 30s leaving the young guns to do the majority of a near-impossible task. But Kohli took it on himself and together with Gautam Gambhir and Suresh Raina took India home 3.2 overs remaining.