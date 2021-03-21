India won the T20I series by 3-2 last night at the Narendra Modi Stadium and indeed along with the netizens even the cricketers were quite excited with the win. Each of them took to social media and posted winning pictures of Team India celebrating the win. Last night it was Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Bhuvneshwar Kumar who were the top performers of the side who led the team to win the fifth match of the series. Talking about the match last night, India posted a total of 224 runs. Virat Kohli Gets into War of Words With Jos Buttler During IND vs ENG 5th T20I 2021 (Watch Video).

England won the toss and elected to bowl first. The Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli went all out as they made 64 and 80 runs respectively. Cameos by Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya were the ones who were blazing guns and scored 32 and 39 runs respectively in 17 deliveries. When England came to bowl, Shardul Thakur scalped three wickets, Bhuvneshwar Kumar got two. Finally, India won the game.

Now, let's have a look at the tweets below:

Great finish to a fantastic test series. We now look forward to World Test Championship 😁 @BCCI pic.twitter.com/H1Q9NkWrgD — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) March 6, 2021

KL Rahul

A hard fought series win. Well done boys. 🇮🇳🏆 pic.twitter.com/KIpJdlbIGP — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) March 20, 2021

Hardik Pandya

Job done 🏆✅ Congratulations #TeamIndia! Bring on the ODIs 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/a2dIlvkzL9 — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) March 20, 2021

Rishabh Pant

Fantastic effort by the entire team to win an important series. Thank you for the support 🙏. pic.twitter.com/weRXSY6PE9 — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) March 20, 2021

Yuzvendra Chahal

Comeback victories are always extra special 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/KEleUgkulN — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) March 20, 2021

Axar Patel

An amazing series win to be part of against quality opponents. Well done to the whole squad. #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/tyrYvGSe1e — Akshar Patel (@akshar2026) March 20, 2021

Virat Kohli

Shreyas Iyer

At the end of the match, Bhuvneshwar Kumar was adjudged as the Player of the Match. Virat Kohli was made the Man of the Series for his prolific performances in the five-game T20I matches.

