Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians will lock horns in the match 10 of Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 and so will Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. The two Indian batting greats boast off a sensational IPL record and will like to get better of each other. Along with shining with bat, Rohit and Virat have also been leading their respective sides for a long time. While one can debate over their batting prowess, the Hitman clearly has the upper hand over the RCB skipper in the captaincy department. With four IPL titles in the cabinet, Rohit is the most successful captain in IPL history while Virat is still fighting for his maiden triumph. RCB vs MI IPL 2020 Dream11 Team: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Other Key Players.

Kohli’s journey as RCB captain began in 2011 where he led Bangalore twice in some matches in the absence of the then regular skipper Daniel Vettori. The Delhi-born cricketer continued to be the stand-by captain in 2012 before becoming the full–time skipper in 2013. Kohli’s batting performance got enhanced after getting leadership, but he still wasn’t able to get the glory even once. His best season came in 2016 where he led Bangalore to the finals. Speaking of his numbers, RCB won 50 out of 112 matches under Kohli. 56 games resulted in loss, two were tied while the remaining four were washed out. RCB vs MI Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 10.

On the other hand, Rohit’s stint as Mumbai Indians got underway in 2013 where the then skipper Ricky Ponting decided to drop himself from the playing XI. The hard-hitting batsman didn’t take long in proving his leadership prowess and guided his side to the title in his maiden assignment. He continued to lead from the front and guided Mumbai to three more titles in 2015, 2017, and 2019 respectively. In total, Rohit has led Mumbai in 106 games where the side won 61 matches while 43 encounters resulted in defeat. The remaining two games resulted in tie.

Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma IPL Captaincy Record

Captain Matches Won Lost Tied/NR Win % Virat Kohli 112 50 56 2/4 47.22 Rohit Sharma 106 61 43 2/0 58.49

Just like the captaincy record, MI had the upper hand whenever they met RCB in IPL 2020. The Men in Blue lead the head-to-head record with 16 victories in 25 matches while the remaining nine games went in Bangalore’s favour. Well, both the sides have made a similar start to IPL 2020 campaign, winning one of their first two games. However, they will certainly leave no stones unturned to clinch a victory in their next game.

