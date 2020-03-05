Virat Kohli Wishes Indian Women's Team 'All The Luck' for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 Final: Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman Also Congratulate Harmanpreet Kaur and Co

Indian women's team qualified for the WT20 final (Photo Credits: File image)

Indian women's team made it to the final of ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 after their semi-final against England at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) was washed-out due to rain. India by virtue of finishing as group topper made it to the finals of the T20 World Cup. Meanwhile, Indian men's cricket team captain Virat Kohli took to Twitter and posted a congratulatory message for the women's team. India Qualifies for Final of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup for the First Time As Semis Against England is Washed Out.

Apart from congratulating the Harmanpreet Kaur and co., Kohli wished the team all the best for the finals which will take place on Sunday, March 08 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne.

"Congratulations to the Indian Women's team on qualifying for the @T20WorldCup final. We are proud of you girls and wish you all the luck for the finals. @BCCIWomen," tweeted Kohli. Latest ICC Women's T20I Rankings: Shafali Verma Attains Number One Spot.

Here's Virat Kohli's Tweet

Congratulations to the Indian Women's team on qualifying for the @T20WorldCup final. We are proud of you girls and wish you all the luck for the finals. 🇮🇳👏 @BCCIWomen — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 5, 2020

Virender Sehwag's Tweet in his Trademark Style

Would have loved seeing the semi-finals but Indra Devta ke aage kaun jeet sakta hai. Mehnat ka parinaam achha milta hai. A reward for Winning all the matches in the group stage. Congratulations @BCCIWomen and wishing you glory this Sunday #T20WorldCup — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 5, 2020

Laxman's Very Very Special Tweet

Would have been great to see the match, but many congratulations to @BCCIWomen for making it to the finals of the #T20WorldCup . A reward for winning 4 out of 4 in the group stages. Wishing the girls the very best for the finals on #WomensDay — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) March 5, 2020

Axar Chips in With a Tweet As Well

Congrats @BCCIWomen on reaching the finals of #T20WorldCup Will be cheering for all of you on Sunday. Get the 🏆 home. Good luck to all of you. #TeamIndia — Akshar Patel (@akshar2026) March 5, 2020

Apart from Kohli, former Indian cricketers like Virender Sehwag and VVS Laxman congratulated women's team for making it to the summit clash.

India remained unbeaten in the group stage and won all four matches. The Women in Blue started the T20 World Cup campaign on a thumping note by defeating defending champions and tournament favourites Australia in the opening match. After that, India defeated Bangladesh, New Zealand and Sri Lanka as well. India could either face South Africa or Australia in the finals as the two teams are scheduled to face-off in the second semis. In case, that is washed-out as well, South Africa will meet India in the final then.