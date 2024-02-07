The five-match Test series between India and England stand at an exciting juncture after the second Test as both sides have won a match each and the series is currently levelled. Unlike the other times, England has looked really prepared and competitive putting the Indians in pressure situations in a lot of times through the first two Test matches. After a short break the two teams will clash against in the 3rd Test at Rajkot. India's bowling and batting have not been at their best and only individual performances has bailed them out over collective effort. Amidst this, report has emerged with the claim that star cricketer Virat Kohli, who is currently on a leave, will miss the next two Test matches at Rajkot and Ranchi. IND vs ENG 2024: Virat Kohli Is One of the Greatest Players of the Game, We Are Prepared for Him, Says Brendon McCullum.

According to ESPNCricinfo, Virat Kohli's absence in the England series is set to be extended. ESPNcricinfo has learned that doubts also persist on Kohli's availability for the fifth Test in Dharmasala, which starts from March 6, a factor that the selectors will consider when they meet this week to pick the India squad for the final three Tests. The reason of the leave remains unconfirmed, although Virat's close friend AB de Villiers revealed a few days ago that Virat is going to be father for the second time and is currently with his family, spending time with them. AB de Villiers Reveals Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Expecting Birth of Their Second Child, Star Indian Cricketer Took Leave to Spend Time With Family (Watch Video).

It was on January 22, three days from the start of the England series, that the BCCI announced that Kohli had pulled out of the first two Tests for "personal reasons". Kohli had landed in Hyderabad the same morning to join the Indian squad but flew out the same day. The BCCI has not made any further comment on Kohli's absence since that statement, which said: "Virat has spoken to Captain Rohit Sharma, the team management and the selectors and has emphasised that while representing the country has always been his top priority, certain personal situations demand his presence and undivided attention."

