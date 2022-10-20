Virendra Sehwag also known as Viru is a former Indian cricketer and is widely regarded as one of the most destructive batsmen of all time. He is well known for his excellent run-scoring abilities and numerous records. Sehwag played as an opening batsman for the Indian cricket team and for Delhi and Haryana in Indian domestic cricket. The cricketer has also represented IPL franchises Delhi Daredevils from 2008-13 and for Punjab Kings in the 2014 and 2015 seasons. Virender Sehwag Trolls 'English Guys' After Deepti Sharma's Mankad Dismissal of Charlie Dean Causes Controversy.

Born in Delhi, India, on October 20, 1978, Sehwag is a right-handed batsman. In 1999 he made his international debut in an ODI match against the Pakistan side and two years later went to play his first test match against South Africa. The legendary and ruthless Indian opener, Virendra Sehwag will be celebrating his 44th birthday on October 20, so let’s take a look at some of the lesser-known facts about him.

Lesser-Known Facts About Virender Sehwag

# He is the only cricketer to reach the triple hundred mark twice in test cricket

# Sehwag was the second player to score a double century in an ODI match after Sachin Tendulkar

# He held the highest individual score record in ODI cricket with 219 runs, before being bested by Rohit Sharma, who scored 264 runs

# In his Test debut against South Africa, Sehwag scored his maiden international century, scoring 105 runs

# Sehwag has scored fifties in 11 consecutive test matches putting him in third place below AB de Villiers and Joe Root with 12 consecutive test fifties

# Sehwag also has the second most fours in an innings, as he hit 48 boundaries against Pakistan in which 47 of them were fours.

# The former Indian opener also holds the same record in ODI cricket as well, of the second most fours in an innings. He scored 25 fours in an inning against the West Indies

# His triple hundred against South Africa was the fastest triple century in international cricket, he reached the mark in only 278 deliveries

# He was the first Indian player to win the Wisden Leading Cricketer in the World for his performance in 2008 and became the first player from any nation to retain the award for 2009

# Sehwag was bestowed with the Arjuna Award in 2002 and Padma Shree in 2010

Sehwag has played many amazing bouts and has created multiple records in both Test and One Day International cricket. He is one of the only two players who has scored a double century in an ODI and a triple century in Test cricket. Sehwag is currently serving as a member of the anti-doping appeal panel of the National Anti-Doping Agency.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 20, 2022 02:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).