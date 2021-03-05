Just when we thought that India might not be able to even complete the target of 205 runs, but then we had Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar who stood tall on day 2 of the fourth Test match between India and England. The two brought in 113 runs when India looked in deep trouble. Rishabh Pant brought up his century with a six and Sundar is still batting. Needless to say, the Twitterati was full of praises for the two as they displayed nerves of steel. Wasim Jaffer and Virender Sehwag posted hilarious memes after Pant brought up a century with a six. Before getting into the reactions, let’s have a look at how day 2 panned out for both sides. India vs England 4th Test 2021 Day 2 Live Score Updates.

India had already lost Shubman Gill on day one. Rohit Sharma made way to the pavilion on the score of 49 runs. Cheteeshwar Pujara got out on 17, whereas, Virat Kohli made way to the pavilion on the score of 0. Ajinkya Rahane also could not do much. with 27 runs. But then we had Rishabh Pant who scored a century when India needed him the most. He scored 101 runs for India and Sundar on the other hand made .. runs. Now, let's have a look at the reactions by netizens below:

Wasim Jaffer

Bringing up a century with a six

#INDvENG#RishabhPant Rishabh Pant bring up his century with a SIX. Sehwag : pic.twitter.com/3v1joNsp7m — Palash Jain (@bhut_tezz) March 5, 2021

Rajdeep Sardesai

A 100 for the ages. Move over Adam Gilchrist, @RishabhPant17 is here! #RishabhPant — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) March 5, 2021

Irfan Pathan

Top inning,Brilliant 💯 from @RishabhPant17 this boy has scored some quality runs at the crucial times for team India runs since his test debut #INDvsEND — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) March 5, 2021

Virender Sehwag

Me Watching Rishabh Pant reverse sweep Anderson for a boundary and then bring up his century with a SIX. That's my Boy! #INDvENGpic.twitter.com/yunVL1GRTQ — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 5, 2021

Washington Sundar

Washington Sundar delivers fell blow. Stokes gone, England will struggle to make 250 batting first — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) March 4, 2021

Last One

50 for Washington sundar Australia zeries just changed sundar and pant #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/Tk8ruky3GR — Somnath chakraborty ⚽ (@somnath20094585) March 5, 2021

As of now, we have Axar Patel and Washington Sundar batting on the score of 11 and 60. India currently leads the game by 89 runs. It would be interesting to see how the game pans out for both teams on day 3.

