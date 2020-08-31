Sachin Tendulkar’s innings of 143 against Australia at the Sharjah Stadium in UAE still ranks as one of the greatest innings ever played in One-Day cricket. His knock amidst a desert storm during India vs Australia match is celebrated in highest terms in international cricket. That master class of an innings, albeit in a losing clause, helped India qualify for the final of the tri-series, which also involved New Zealand. VVS Laxman, who was at the other end when Tendulkar played that blistering knock, recalled that innings as he visited the Sharjah cricket stadium. Laxman is currently the mentor of Indian Premier League (IPL) side Sunrisers Hyderabad and is in UAE preparing the team for IPL 2020. Ahead of IPL 2020, CSK Batsman Kedar Jadhav Posts Motivational Video on Twitter.

While Tendulkar’s 143 dragged India to the final, he also smashed another hundred at the same ground in the summit clash against Australia. Tendulkar scored 134 in the final and led India to a famous tri-series win. Laxman recalled both of those hundred as he stepped into the ground. Onam 2020 Wishes: Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, Sachin Tendulkar and IPL Teams CSK, RCB Extend Greetings on Kerala’s Harvest Festival.

“Coming back to Sharjah after a long time. Whenever I walk on this field memories of those two special 100s from @sachin_rt comes back to my mind, rushing like a #desertstorm,” he tweeted alongside a picture of himself standing at the ground.

VVS Laxman Recalls Sachin Tendulkar's Famous 'Desert Storm' Knock

Coming back to Sharjah after a long time. Whenever I walk on this field memories of those two special 100s from ⁦@sachin_rt⁩ comes back to my mind, rushing like a #desertstorm pic.twitter.com/HJajtKmBR1 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 30, 2020

Tendulkar, who was just 25 then, also remembered the knock. He commented on Laxman’s post and said: “Still remember both those games like they happened just yesterday. And do you remember how we almost got blown away by that desert storm?”

Sachin Tendulkar Responds

Still remember both those games like they happened just yesterday. And do you remember how we almost got blown away by that desert storm?😋 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 30, 2020

Meanwhile, Yuvraj Singh also joined the conversation and said that all he remembers is how the Australian attack was blown by the ‘Tendulkar hurricane.’ I mean all I remember was the Australian attack blown away by a hurricane called Tendulkar !” said the former India all-rounder. Laxman also echoed his words.

Yuvraj Singh Reveals What He Remembers

I mean all I remember was the Australian attack blown away by a hurricane called Tendulkar ! — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 30, 2020

That tri-series in 1998 was another glimpse into how Tendulkar shaped himself to become the world’s greatest ever batsman. He went on to score 1984 runs in that year with an average of 65.31 from only 34 matches. His innings of 143, which saved India’s from exiting the tournament, took India to the final on better run-rate. They had, however, lost the game 26 runs after Tendulkar was out with 30 runs still needed to win.

But in the final, Sachin ensured his century did not go in vain again. Sachin, playing on his 25th birthday, helped India chase down 273 runs with six wickets and nine deliveries to spare with a fine 134 from just 131 deliveries.

