St. John's (Antigua), Dec 6: Harry Brook has expressed regrets about the comments he made on shutting up fans during IPL 2023. Brook, who fetched big money in last year's IPL auction, was signed by Sunrisers Hyderabad for a sum of Rs 13.25 crore after a bidding war with Rajasthan Royals. Brook got off to a poor start but then showed fans what he was capable of with a 55-ball century against Kolkata Knight Riders, after which, he made some controversial statements about shutting up Indian fans. While speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, the English batter had said that he was glad to shut up the Indian fans who were criticizing him on social media. Brook now regrets making these comments. The youngster also revealed that he has deleted social media apps from his phone to deal with his mental health better.

"I've been off social media for a while now. So anything I stumble across, I delete it from the phone...I think that's helped my game, helped my mental health and everything, to be off social media and seeing all the negativity that brings," he was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo. "In India you can end up sitting in your hotel room with not much stuff to do. I was an idiot and I said a stupid thing in an interview which I regret a little bit. I'd find myself scrolling Instagram or whatever, and you just come across stuff you just don't want to see, so I thought it was the right idea to get rid of it. I've obviously still got Instagram and Twitter but thankfully I've got someone running it for me," Brook added.

The right-hander had made a bright start to international cricket through crucial knocks in Test cricket, especially in England's victorious tour of Pakistan and being a member of the Men's T20 World Cup winning team in November 2022. But in 2023, Brook struggled to get going for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2023, making 190 runs in 11 matches, including a century, after being bought for a whopping INR 13.25 crores in the auction. His struggles in India continued during the 2023 Men's ODI World Cup, averaging only 28.16 as England couldn't enter the knockouts.

Brook hasn’t played many ODIs, but made it to England’s squad for the tour of West Indies, making a run-a-ball 71 in the first ODI. Though he liked his innings in the match at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Brook admitted that he is yet to find the right tempo for himself in the 50-over format.

"I liked the way I went about my innings. I've struggled a little bit in this format at the start of my career. I haven't quite found the tempo of how I wanted to play. Until the summer I hadn't played anything. So yeah, I was just trying to figure out, find my feet in the format really and try to find a tempo with the way I wanted to bat." "England have been renowned for being an aggressive side but there's always so much time. The other day was a perfect example of that. It was about nine overs from the end that I got out and I felt like I was sat up on the balcony watching for about three hours."

