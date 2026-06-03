Wasim Akram Birthday Special: Celebrating Sultan of Swing's Legacy As he Turns 60

Cricket aficionados worldwide celebrate a significant milestone today, June 3, 2026, as Pakistan's cricketing icon, Wasim Akram, turns 60. Born on June 3, 1966, in Lahore, Pakistan, Akram's journey from a raw talent to the 'Sultan of Swing' is a testament to his exceptional skill and dedication, solidifying his place as one of the game's all-time greats. Jasprit Bumrah in Pakistan? Viral Video of Indian Pacer's Lookalike Stuns Cricket Fans.

Akram's career, spanning from 1985 to 2003, was characterized by his lethal pace, pinpoint accuracy, and unmatched ability to swing the ball both ways, especially the reverse swing, which he is credited with mastering.

A Peerless Bowling Machine

Wasim Akram's statistics speak volumes about his dominance in both Test and One Day International (ODI) cricket. He is one of only two bowlers in international cricket history to take over 400 wickets in both formats, a feat later matched only by Muttiah Muralitharan.

In Test cricket, Akram claimed a remarkable 414 wickets from 104 matches, maintaining an impressive bowling average of 23.62. His best bowling figures in an innings were 7/119, with a career-best match haul of 11/110. He bagged 25 five-wicket hauls and five ten-wicket hauls in his Test career.

His ODI record is even more staggering, as he was the first bowler ever to reach the 500-wicket mark, ultimately finishing with 502 wickets from 356 appearances at an average of 23.52. His best ODI performance was a phenomenal 5/15.

All-Round Prowess and Batting Heroics

Beyond his unparalleled bowling, Akram was also a highly capable left-handed batsman, often providing crucial runs down the order. In Test cricket, he scored 2,898 runs at an average of 22.64, including three centuries and seven half-centuries. His highest Test score of 257 not out against Zimbabwe in 1996 remains the highest score by a number eight batsman in Test history, an innings that famously included 12 sixes, also a world record for a single Test innings. In ODIs, he amassed 3,717 runs with six half-centuries, his best score being 86.

A Legacy of Leadership and Honours

Akram's career was adorned with numerous accolades and achievements. He was a pivotal member of the Pakistan squad that lifted the 1992 Cricket World Cup, earning the Man of the Match award in the final against England for his crucial 33 runs and spell of three wickets, including the famous back-to-back dismissals of Allan Lamb and Chris Lewis. He also led Pakistan to the final of the 1999 Cricket World Cup.

His exceptional talent was recognized globally, leading to him being named a Wisden Cricketer of the Year in 1993. In 2002, Wisden rated him as the best ODI bowler of all time, and in 2013, he was the only Pakistani cricketer included in an all-time Test World XI to celebrate Wisden's 150th anniversary. Akram was inducted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame in 2009. The Government of Pakistan also honored him with the Hilal-e-Imtiaz in 2019 for his lifetime contributions to cricket. He holds four international hat-tricks, with two in Tests and two in ODIs, a feat surpassed only by Lasith Malinga, who has five international hat-tricks.

As Wasim Akram marks his 60th birthday, his impact on cricket continues to inspire generations of fast bowlers and all-rounders. His artistry with the ball and occasional fireworks with the bat ensured that he was always box office, a true legend whose legacy resonates deeply within the sport.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 03, 2026 12:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).