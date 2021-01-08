Ravindra Jadeja is known for his agile fielding and on many occasions, the all-rounder has grabbed spectacular catches and has aimed at the stumps so accurately that the fans have gone gaga over his act. Day two of the third Test match between India and Australia was no different. Jadeja ran out Steve Smith when he was batting with number 11 Josh Hazelwood. Twitterati was all praises the Indian all-rounder. This also included Wasim Jaffer who took to social media and posted a picture of the runout. Ravindra Jadeja Runs-Out Steve Smith With a Spectacular Direct Throw: Sanjay Manjrekar, Aakash Chopra Join Netizens in Applauding All-Rounder for His Brilliant Fielding (Watch Video).

Along with the snap, he also posted the famous dialogue from Bajirao Mastani. “Cheete ki chaal, baaz ki nazar aur @imjadeja ke throw par sandeh nahi karte #AUSvIND #Jadeja.” In the tweet Jaffer also used a wink emoji and also tagged Ravindra Jadeja in the post. Steve Smith scored 131 runs from 226 balls. During the course of his innings, he slammed 16 fours and no maximums. Now, let’s have a look at the tweet posted by Wasim Jaffer.

Cheete ki chaal, baaz ki nazar aur @imjadeja ke throw par sandeh nahi karte 😉 #AUSvIND #Jadeja pic.twitter.com/R8N9xIzYCH — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) January 8, 2021

This is not the first time that Wasim Jaffer had posted a whacky tweet. His meme game is getting stronger with each passing day. Talking about day two of the match, we had Australia getting all out on 338 runs. Ajinkya Rahane and company have lost a couple of wickets. As of now, we have Shubman Gill and Ajinkya Rahane batting in the first innings.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 08, 2021 10:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).