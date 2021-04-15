The mankading incident between Jos Buttler and Ravi Ashwin was something that is still remembered. This happened during the IPL 2019 when Ravichandran Ashwin was playing for the Kings XI Punjab and mankaded Buttler during the match against Rajasthan Royals. Times have changed and Ravi Ashwin now plays for Delhi Capitals who today will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals in the evening. With this, Wasim Jaffer hilariously recalled the incident on social media and said both Ashwin and Buttler the players to watch out for. RR vs DC, Mumbai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2021 Clash at Wankhede Stadium.

However, Jaffer presented his take in a different manner as always. He took to social media and posted a picture of Aamir Khan's famous movie 'Lagaan' where the character Tipu had been mankaded by the English bowler. He posted this picture on social media and said that Jos Buttler and Ravi Ashwin were the ones to watch out for.

Now, let's have a look at the tweet by Wasim Jaffer.

RR and Delhi Capitals will play their second match in the IPL 2021. Rajasthan Royals enter the game with a heartbreaking loss by four runs against the Punjab Kings. Sanju Samson had scored a century in the last game but that was not enough for the RR to win the game. Whereas, Delhi Capitals are flying high with a win against the Mumbai Indians. From Delhi Capitals, we have Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant who will play a primary role in the team.

