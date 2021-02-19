Although Wasim Jaffer's strong meme game isn't hidden from anyone, the former Indian opener went to a different level altogether while praising Team India bowlers recently. Taking to Twitter, Jaffer posted a screenshot of what appeared to be of a planet from the official streaming of NASA TV. Although it wasn't a cricket pitch, the Kings XI Punjab batting coach analysed the surface and claimed that Ravichandran Ashwin and Co would give nightmare to batsmen on this track. Calling the surface dry, the talismanic cricketer said that spin twins Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja would be unplayable while the Indian pacers will torment opposition batsmen by extracting reverse swing. Wasim Jaffer Hilariously Trolls Josh Hazlewood After Chennai Super Kings Gets Cheteshwar Pujara During IPL 2021 Players Auctions.

"It looks a dry surface conducive for spin. Ash and Jaddu will be unplayable. Boom, Shami, Umesh, Ishant, Siraj will cause havoc with reverse swing as ball will get scuffed up after 3 overs. Team India's bowling attack suitable for all conditions #MarsLanding #INDvsENG," the 43-year-old tweeted. Unsurprisingly, the comment section got flooded in no time as fans were left in splits. While many fans put up further analysis, several expressed desire to see Indians bowlers in action on this surface. India vs England 3rd Test 2021: Date, Time, Venue and Everything You Need To Know About the Day-Night Match.

View Post:

Meanwhile, Team India is currently hosting England in the four-match Test series, which is perfectly poised at 1-1 after the first two Tests. The third match, a Day-Night Test, gets underway on February 24 (Wednesday) at the newly-inaugurated Motera Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad. Stakes are incredibly high in the game as the winner would take an unassailable 2-1 lead. Moreover, the loser of this contest would be out of the ICC World Test Championship final race.

