India and New Zealand will face off against each other in the first T20I game of the three-match series. The clash will be played at the Sky Stadium in Wellington on November 18, 2022 (Friday) as the teams aim for a win. Ahead of the IND vs NZ, 1st T20I 2022, we take a look at the Wellington weather and rain forecast.

The weather in Wellington is not looking great ahead of the T20I fixture between India and New Zealand. As per the forecast, there are chances of rain showers during the duration of the game at the Sky Stadium on Friday.

Wet conditions are expected to prevail over Wellington throughout the day. Moderate to heavy showers, accompanied by strong winds are likely to begin several hours before the start of the match and continue for a couple of hours after.

It is understood that there are around 80 to 90 per cent chances of rain during the duration of the game - 12 pm to 3 pm IST. Such weather is likely to affect the game at regular intervals, provided the game doesn’t get called off altogether.

This will be the first match for both teams following their semifinal exit at the T20 World Cup 2022. India and New Zealand will be aiming to make a winning start to the series.