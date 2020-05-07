West Indies Test Captain Jason Holder Wants Team to do Well in All Formats

West Indies cricket captain Jason Holder (Photo Credits: Surjeet Yadav/IANS)

Kingston, May 7: West Indies Test captain and ace all-rounder Jason Holder has said he might be leading the five-day team but wants to do well in shorter formats too.

"I don't want to just segregate myself and pigeon-hole myself to one particular format," Holder was quoted as saying by 'windiescricket.com'.

"Yes I'm the captain for the Test team but as I've crossed formats for a number of years, I think my sole focus has been on West Indies cricket, ideally in all three formats not only in Test cricket.

"I think West Indies cricket is so diverse in many different ways and for us as players, we've got to understand each and everyone of us has a part to play in this whole puzzle," added Holder who is ranked No.1 in the ICC international Test all-rounders' list.

"I love the leadership role; the leadership role for me is one where it makes me focus and drives me in a way where my performances definitely have to lead by example and I definitely have to practice what I preach." All cricket is currently put on ice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.