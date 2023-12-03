WI vs ENG Live Streaming Online: England’s tour of the West Indies begins with the three-match One-Day Internationals (ODIs). England had a horrible time in the recently concluded ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India and the English team will be looking for a fresh beginning. However, Jos Buttler will continue to lead the side. England will be looking to build a side for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in mind. West Indies, on the other hand, were not part of the CWC 2023 as they failed to qualify. Sadly, they haven’t made it to Champions Trophy 2025 either. But there is still a lot to play for as they aim to build a side towards the ODI World Cup in 2027. Ben Stokes Shares Picture From Hospital After Successful Surgery, England Test Captain Provides Health Update.

Under Shai Hope, West Indies will be looking to regain the trust of fans. Alzarri Joseph has been named as his deputy. Both the sides have relatively named known players in the squad for the ODI series but eyes will be on new players like Kjorn Ottley, Alick Athanaze, Will Jacks, Brydon Carse, Rehan Ahmed and Gus Atkinson.

When is West Indies vs England 1st ODI 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

West Indies will take on England in the 1st ODI of the three-match series on December 3, Sunday. The WI vs ENG match will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua and Barbuda and it starts at 7:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Shane Dowrich Announces Retirement from International Cricket Days Before West Indies Home ODI Series Against England.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of WI vs ENG 1st ODI 2023?

Unfortunately, there would be no live telecast available of the West Indies vs England 1st ODI 2023 due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Hence, fans will be unable to watch the action of the WI vs ENG 1st ODI on their TV sets. For live streaming details, scroll below.

How to Watch Online Live Streaming of WI vs ENG 1st ODI 2023?

The West Indies vs England ODI series is available for live streaming. FanCode is the official streaming partner of the series and the WI vs ENG 1st ODI 2023 live streaming will be available on the app as well as the website. England would be seeking a fresh start after a thoroughly disappointing World Cup campaign while West Indies would want to prove a point, having missed out on the showpiece event. England are expected to win this contest.

