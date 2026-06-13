West Indies vs New Zealand Free Live Streaming Online: Watch WI-W vs NZ-W ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Match Telecast

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 is well underway in England and Wales, and cricket enthusiasts are gearing up for another exciting encounter as the West Indies Women take on the New Zealand Women. This highly anticipated Group B fixture pits two strong contenders against each other, promising a thrilling contest for fans worldwide. The tournament, which commenced on June 12, 2026, sees 12 teams battling it out across seven venues in England for the coveted trophy. The West Indies Women vs New Zealand Women encounter will take place at the Hampshire Bowl in Southampton. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Full Schedule in IST: Check Complete WT20 Cricket WC Time Table.

WI-W vs NZ-W Match Timing and Venue

The West Indies Women vs New Zealand Women ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match is set for Friday, June 13, 2026. The match is slated to begin at 5:30 PM Universal Coordinated Time (UTC). For Indian viewers, this translates to 11:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), while fans in the UK can tune in at 6:30 PM British Summer Time (BST). The venue for this match is the Hampshire Bowl, Southampton.

Where to Watch WI-W vs NZ-W ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Live in India

Indian cricket fans will have comprehensive coverage of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026. All matches, including the West Indies Women vs New Zealand Women clash, will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network channels. For digital streaming, fans can turn to the JioHotstar app and website. JioStar, the official broadcast partner in India, will also offer multi-language commentary for key matches, including the tournament opener, semi-finals, and final, along with Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada commentary for all India matches. Sign language support will also be available for India's fixtures. Google Doodle Honours ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Kickoff.

Live Streaming and Telecast Options in Other Regions

United Kingdom & Ireland: Fans can watch the action live on Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Mix, and Sky Sports+. Digital streaming is available via the Sky Sports app. Select matches, including home nation openers and the final, will be free-to-air on Sky Mix.

USA & Canada: Live coverage is available for free on Willow Sports across major FAST platforms, as well as on Willow TV, Willow TV Canada, and streamed by Cricbuzz via Willow.

Australia: Prime Video will provide free coverage of the entire tournament, requiring no payment or subscription.

Caribbean: ESPN is the official broadcaster for the region. Matches will air across ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN on Disney+.

Bangladesh: Viewers can follow the matches on Rabbithole and ICC.tv.

Sri Lanka: Coverage will be available on Dialog TV, ThePapare.com, and the Dialog Play mobile app. Free-to-air options include TV Supreme and PEO TV.

MENA Region: The event will be available on StarzPlay Cricket W via the StarzPlay app.

Rest of the World: ICC.tv will offer live and free coverage for all remaining territories. ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: Schedule, Venue, Squads and All You Need to Know.

Team Form and Head-to-Head

New Zealand, the reigning champions from the 2024 edition, enter the tournament with the confidence of defending their maiden title. Led by Amelia Kerr, they have shown mixed form in recent times, including a 4-1 series win against South Africa and a 3-0 sweep against Zimbabwe, though they faced a 3-0 defeat against Australia. The West Indies, former champions in 2016 and semi-finalists in 2024, are captained by the influential Hayley Matthews, around whom much of their batting revolves. Their recent form has been inconsistent, with 8 wins and 12 losses in their last 22 T20Is since the previous World Cup, though they recently secured a tri-series win in Ireland.

In terms of head-to-head encounters in T20 Internationals, New Zealand holds a significant advantage over West Indies. Out of 24 matches played, the White Ferns have emerged victorious in 17, while the Windies have won 5, with 2 matches ending in no result. This historical dominance sets the stage for a compelling contest as West Indies look to turn the tide against the formidable New Zealand side in the ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2026 10:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).