West Indies would take on Scotland in their Group B clash at the T20 World Cup 2022, The two-time champions have not qualified for the Super 12 stage directly and will thus have to navigate to the main round through the qualifiers. The Nicholas Pooran-led side have a lot of potential and the captain would want his team to realise that and play to their fullest potential in these qualifiers, starting from this match against Scotland. Meanwhile, you can check out live streaming and telecast details of the match below. WI vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction, T20 World Cup 2022: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for West Indies vs Scotland Cricket Match in Hobart

Scotland on the other hand, would be approaching this game with fearlessness, something that Namibia did before they pulled off a sensational win over Sri Lanka. West Indies have been inconsistent in recent times and Scotland would hope to be at their best and pull off another potential upset in the competition. After Sri Lanka's defeat, West Indies would be aware that they cannot take any side lightly in the competition.

When Is West Indies vs Scotland, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 (Know Date, Time And Venue)

The West Indies vs Scotland, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match will be played at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on October 17, 2022 (Monday). The WI vs SCO game has a start time of 09:30 AM IST. ICC T20 World Cup 2022 First Round Points Table Live Updated: Netherlands Second in Group A, Namibia on Top

Where To Watch West Indies vs Scotland, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Telecast On TV?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports SD/HD channels to watch the live telecast of WI vs SCO T20 World Cup 2022 match on TV. The WI vs SCO match will be telecast live on Star Sports 2/2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, 1 Telugu & 1 Kannada.

How To Watch West Indies vs Scotland, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Online?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports Network, will live stream West Indies vs Scotland, T20 World Cup 2022 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to catch the action live.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 17, 2022 07:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).