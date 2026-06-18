West Indies vs Scotland Live Streaming Online: Watch WI-W vs SCO-W ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Match Free Telecast

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 continues its thrilling group stage as West Indies Women lock horns with Scotland Women in Match 12 today, Thursday, June 18, 2026. This Group B encounter, hosted at the iconic Headingley in Leeds, England, is scheduled for a 6:30 PM BST (local time) start, which translates to 11:00 PM IST. Both teams are looking to build momentum in the tournament, having already played their opening fixtures. Smriti Mandhana Scores Most Fifties for India in Women's T20 World Cups, Achieves Feat During IND vs NED ICC WT20 WC 2026.

West Indies Women will be buoyed by their impressive start to the tournament, which saw them clinch a victory against defending champions New Zealand. Similarly, Scotland Women are riding high after securing their maiden Women's T20 World Cup win against Ireland, a testament to their disciplined bowling and composed batting.

Match Details

Feature Detail Match West Indies Women (WI-W) vs Scotland Women (SCO-W), Match 12 Tournament ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Date Thursday, June 18, 2026 Venue Headingley, Leeds, England Start Time (BST) 6:30 PM Start Time (IST) 11:00 PM Start Time (UTC) 5:30 PM Stage Group B

Head-to-Head Record and Recent Form

The head-to-head record between West Indies Women and Scotland Women is evenly poised, with both teams having won one match apiece in their two previous T20 encounters since 2024. The most recent encounter in April 2025 saw Scotland claim a significant victory, highlighting their growing prowess in the shortest format of the game.

In terms of recent form over their last five T20Is, Scotland Women have been particularly strong, securing four wins against a single loss, boasting an average score of 136.2. West Indies Women, on the other hand, have recorded one win and four losses in their last five outings, with an average score of 148.6. However, the West Indies' recent upset victory against New Zealand in this tournament demonstrates their capability to perform under pressure.

Where to Watch WI-W vs SCO-W ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Live

Fans across various regions can catch the live action of the West Indies Women vs Scotland Women match through the following broadcasters and streaming platforms:

India: Viewers can tune into the Star Sports Network for television coverage, while live streaming will be available on JioHotstar.

United Kingdom & Ireland: Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Mix, and Sky Sports+ will telecast the match. Digital streaming can be accessed via the Sky Sports app, with this match being available free without a subscription on the app. Pakistan's Fatima Sana Becomes First Captain To Score Fifty and Pick 3 Wickets in ICC Women's T20 World Cup Match.

Australia: Prime Video is the exclusive platform for live streaming all matches. Australian fans can watch the entire tournament free of charge simply by logging in with an Amazon account, with no subscription required.

USA & Canada: Willow TV and Willow Sports will provide television broadcast, with live streaming available on Cricbuzz via Willow and also for free on major FAST platforms.

Caribbean: ESPN will broadcast all matches live across the Caribbean region, with digital streaming available on the ESPN Play Caribbean app.

Rest of the World: Fans in regions not covered by the above broadcasters can stream the match live and free on ICC.tv.

With both teams eager to secure a vital win, this Group B fixture promises to be a captivating contest for cricket lovers worldwide.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 10:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).