Action during the second T20I between West Indies vs South Africa (Photo credit: Twitter)

West Indies and South Africa would take on each other in the third T20I in the five-match series, on Tuesday, June 29. The match is scheduled to be played at the National Cricket Stadium, in Grenada. West Indies had begun the T20 series on a high, beating South Africa comprehensively by eight wickets. But the Proteas bounced back with a win in the second match, levelling the series in style with a 16-run win. Temba Bavuma has been exceptional whist dawning the captain's hat in the second T20I. The Venue for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 Has Been Shifted to the UAE and Oman, Scheduled to Begin from October 17

On the other hand, West Indies have been heavily boosted by the return of T20 superstars like Chris Gayle, Andre Russell and Evin Lewis and after a disappointing performance in the Tests, they would aim at doing well in the T20Is and secure a 2-1 lead.

West Indies vs South Africa 3rd T20I, Match Time and Venue as per IST

West Indies vs South Africa 3rd T20I match will be played at National Cricket Stadium, St George's, Grenada. The game is scheduled to be held on June 29, 2021 (Tuesday) and will begin at 11:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of West Indies vs South Africa 3rd T20I, Match in India

Unfortunately, fans in India cannot watch the live telecast of the West Indies vs South Africa as there is no official broadcaster of West Indies vs South Africa T20I series in India.

How To Watch West Indies vs South Africa 3rd T20I Live Streaming Online in India

Fans can, however, follow the West Indies vs South Africa series online. FanCode will be live streaming the West Indies vs South Africa T20I series online for fans in India. Users will have to pay a nominal fee to get access to live action.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 29, 2021 04:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).