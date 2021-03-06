Sri Lanka has learnt a brutal lesson and has lost its first game of the three-match series. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming and matching timing details for the second game but before that, let’s have a look at how the first match panned out for both parties. So in the last match, we had Kieron Pollard who slammed six sixes and led the team to a massive. He surely gave us a feeling of 'de ja vu' when Yuvraj Singh had slammed six sixes during the World Cup 2007 against England. Stuart Broad back then was handling the bowling duties. Kieron Pollard Smashes 6 Sixes Against Sri Lanka: Yuvraj Singh, Herschelle Gibbs Welcome West Indies Captain to Exclusive Club.

In the first match, West Indies had won the toss and had elected to bowl first. The Sri Lankan team scored 131 runs for the loss of nine wickets. In response to this, Kieron Pollard scored 38 runs from 11 balls and Jason Holder scored 29 runs from 24 balls. Pollard scored 11 fours and six sixes during the game. Holder on the other hand reminded unbeaten in the game. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game below:

West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20 2021 Schedule and Match Timings:

The match will be held at the Standford Cricket Ground in Antigua. The two teams will play against each other at 3.30 am IST. The toss will happen half an hour before the match. The game will be held at 6.00 pm as per local time.

Which TV Channel Will Telecast West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I 2021 Match?

Unfortunately, the fans in India will not be able to catch up with the game on TV as there are no broadcasters who will be broadcasting the match.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20 2021 Live Streaming Online:

Fans can get the live score updates of WI vs SL 2nd T20I match 2021 on FanCode App. Nonetheless, the fans will have to pay a nominal fee for this. The details of the same will be available on the app.

Squads:

Sri Lanka Squad: Niroshan Dickwella(w), Danushka Gunathilaka, Oshada Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews(c), Thisara Perera, Ramesh Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Pradeep, Akila Dananjaya, Pathum Nissanka, Kamindu Mendis, Dimuth Karunaratne, Dasun Shanaka, Asitha Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan, Ashen Bandara, Dilshan Madushanka, Suranga Lakmal

West Indies Squad: Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran(w), Kieron Pollard(c), Fabian Allen, Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo, Fidel Edwards, Obed McCoy, Akeal Hosein, Rovman Powell, Kevin Sinclair

