West Indies vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Streaming Online in India, 3rd T20I 2026

The tension is palpable as West Indies and Sri Lanka prepare for a thrilling showdown in the 3rd T20 International, set to be played on Sunday, June 14, 2026, at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica. With the series currently tied at 1-1, this final encounter is a winner-takes-all battle that will crown the champions of this closely contested bilateral series. Cricket enthusiasts in India will be eager to witness every moment of this decisive clash. Bangladesh Cricketer Nayeem Hasan Alleges Police Assault in Chattogram; BCB Seeks Probe.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I 2026 Match Details

Detail Information Match 3rd T20I Teams West Indies vs Sri Lanka Date Sunday, June 14, 2026 Venue Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica Local Time (Jamaica, UTC-5) 7:30 PM IST (India Standard Time) 6:00 AM (June 15, 2026) UTC 00:30 UTC (June 15, 2026) Competition Sri Lanka tour of West Indies, 2026

Where to Watch West Indies vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I 2026 Live in India

For fans in India, live streaming of the West Indies vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I will be available exclusively on the FanCode app and website. Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast of this series on any TV channel in India. This makes FanCode the go-to platform for Indian viewers to follow the gripping action unfold.

Series So Far and Head-to-Head

The three-match T20 series has been a rollercoaster ride. West Indies kicked off the series with a dominant 7-wicket victory in the first T20I. However, Sri Lanka bounced back strongly in the second match, securing a convincing 37-run win to level the series at 1-1, setting up this thrilling decider. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Brother Aashirwad Scores Century; India A Batter Reacts.

Historically, the head-to-head record in T20 Internationals between these two nations is tightly balanced. Sri Lanka holds a slight edge over West Indies, having won 10 matches compared to West Indies' 8 victories. This history only adds another layer of intrigue to the upcoming encounter, as both teams will be keen to improve their record against each other and clinch the series.

With both teams showcasing moments of brilliance throughout the series, the 3rd T20I is poised to be an unmissable contest. Expect power-hitting, clever bowling, and sharp fielding as West Indies and Sri Lanka battle it out for supremacy at Sabina Park.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2026 05:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).