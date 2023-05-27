In the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, defending champions, Gujarat Titans will lock horns with four-time IPL winners Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on May 28, 2023, Sunday. Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans were both very consistent in the league, with the former winning 8 games in the league stages and the later winning 10. Although it was the men led by MS Dhoni who gained the upper hand in the Qualifier 1 and made their way into the final. Despite a short setback, Gujarat returned strong by convincingly defeating Mumbai Indians and qualify for the final and are all set to face Chennai Super Kings in the summit clash. CSK vs GT, Ahmedabad Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 Final Clash at Narendra Modi Stadium.

Just ahead of the toss in the Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Qualifier 2 match, there was some drizzle at Ahmedabad. It got slightly heavier and was accompanied with thunderstorms and lightning. The outfield got wet and the match got delayed by half an hour. Although rain did not interrupt play once it started, it is hard to predict when and how rain will interrupt proceedings. Meanwhile, fans eager to know what will happen if the Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 Final match gets washed out due to rain, will get every information here.

There was no reserve day in the IPL 2023 Qualifier 2. A delayed start for at least a 5 over game or in worst case, a super over was on offer but if the game was abandoned, Gujarat Titans being the higher positioned side in the league table would have qualified for the final in case of any rain interruption. Fortunately, it is not the case for the final. There is a reserve day on May 29, Monday in case of rain washing out the much-awaited final.

There are some additional playing conditions too. The reserve day will only come into play if a five over game is not possible in the first day. The game will be finished on the following day (May 29) if the match has begun (with at least one ball bowled) on the first day (May 28). The contest will pick up where it left off the previous day in accordance with the rules. In the event that the toss is conducted on the designated day (May 28) and no potential play follows, a new 20-over per side match will start with a new toss on the reserve day. Teams will also be able to switch sides during the game. 'Entering Finals In Scooty' Gujarat Titans Head Coach Ashish Nehra, Mohit Sharma and Rashid Khan Enjoy A Ride Ahead of IPL 2023 Summit Clash With CSK (Watch Video).

Although there is a cushion of a reserve day in the final. Fans would not want that as they wait for the mouthwatering clash between two top sides in the grand theatre of Narendra Modi Stadium. They will hope, rain stays away and does not play a spoilsport.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 27, 2023 09:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).