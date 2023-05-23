Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans square off in what is expected to be a blockbuster contest in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2023. The defending champions, led by Hardik Pandya, would hope to retain their title, but they will have to go through MS Dhoni and his Chennai Super Kings, who, too, have been nothing but impressive this season. A massive turnout is expected at the MA Chidambaram Stadium when these two in-form sides clash in the first qualifier. The winner of this contest will head straight to the final while the losing team will have one more opportunity when they take on the winner of the Eliminator, which will be played between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians a day later. GT vs CSK Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 Clash, Here Are Match Results of Last 3 Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Encounters!.

The IPL this year has seen some matches interrupted and also delayed due to rain. The latest one of them was the final game of the league stage between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bengaluru. While for league stage matches, points are shared by the two teams but the same cannot be said of the knockout contests. So what happens if the Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 gets washed out? GT vs CSK, Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2023: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, Indian Premier League Season 16 Qualifier 1.

What Happens in Case of a Washout between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 1?

Fortunately for fans, there is no rain prediction in Chennai during the time of this crucial match. The temperature is set to be around 31-32 degrees Celsius and fans both at home and those planning to visit the Chepauk can expect a full contest between these two teams. However, if somehow there’s rain that delays or even stops play, then the match would be decided via a Super Over. If the conditions do not even permit a Super Over, then the team which finished higher on the points table will progress. In this case, it would be Gujarat Titans as they finished top of the points table and Chennai Super Kings would then have to play Qualifier 2 against the winner of the Eliminator.

