India and New Zealand will feature in arguably one of the most interesting and awaited contests in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The two teams have had similar yet contrasting campaigns. The Netherlands kicked proceedings off with wins over England, Netherlands, Bangladesh and Afghanistan but then went on a four-match winning streak which interestingly began with a loss to India. With two more wins, they managed to secure a spot in the top four. India on the other hand, went through the group stage undefeated, emerging dominantingly triumphant in all nine matches. The two teams are at loggerheads once again and this time, this clash is billed as a repeat of the 2019 World Cup semifinal. But what happens if rain washes out the India vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinal? India vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal, Mumbai Weather Report: Check Out Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Wankhede Stadium.

Interestingly, the India vs New Zealand 2019 World Cup semifinal was affected by rain. And the match had to stop after 46.1 overs when rain came down heavily in Manchester. The match then headed to the reserve day which saw India suffer the heartbreaking defeat, by 18 runs. Fans at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and also those watching from the comfort of their homes all across the country and world will also have their eyes on the sky.

What Happens if Rain Washes Out IND vs NZ ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal in Mumbai?

Fortunately, though, the chances of rain playing spoilsport in the India vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match is minimal with there being no forecast of a downpour. For more information, check out the weather report above. Fans can relax and expect a full-fledged match to go ahead between two of the most consistent sides in Cricket World Cups who will be battling for a spot in the final. However, should there still be a sudden change in the weather, there's no need to worry. The ICC announced earlier that there would be a reserve day for the semifinals as well as the finals. In case play is not possible on November 15 due to sudden rainfall, it will be held on the next day (November 16).

A situation also can arise of rain interrupting proceedings on both the main game day (November 15) and reserve day (November 16). Should that happen, which team goes through? In that case, which is a rarity, India will be entering the final as they had finished higher than New Zealand on the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table.

