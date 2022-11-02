Rain has already played spoilsport in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 and washed out few matches. The India vs Bangladesh at the Adelaide Oval, a crucial match for both the teams, was stopped after rain started to pour. When players walked off the field, Bangladesh, in chase of 185, were 66/0 in seven overs. And were 17 runs ahead of par score as per the DLS method. The play resumed and Bangladesh were given a revised target of 151 in 16 overs. Fans are wondering what happens if Adelaide rain washes out IND vs BAN match. Can India still qualify for semifinals? Can Pakistan make it to semis or will Bangladesh go through next round? Adelaide Weather Updates Live, Rain Forecast, IND vs BAN T20 World Cup 2022.

First things first, if rain washes out IND vs BAN, the winner will be determined by DLS method as we have already crossed the mandatory 5-over mark. And in that case, Bangladesh are currently ahead but that can change once play starts and if rain stops play again.

If Bangladesh win, India will have to beat Zimbabwe then to qualify for the semi-finals and also hope that Pakistan lose against South Africa but beat Bangladesh. If India wins, they will be a step closer to the semis spot and that will further dent Pakistan's chances. Also, Bangladesh will have to bank on other results to go through. Currently, South Africa have five points, India and Bangladesh have four points each. Zimbabwe and Pakistan have three and two points respectively.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 02, 2022 04:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).