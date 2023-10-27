Pakistan's match against South Africa in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is not just an awaited contest with some top stars set to be in action. This match is also all the more important for Pakistan, who have suffered three losses on the trot and are staring at an early exit should a fourth follow. Both sides have had very contrasting runs in this edition of the ODI World Cup. While South Africa sit second on the ICC CWC 2023 points table, having won four out of five matches, Pakistan can boast of only two wins and they find themselves in sixth place, with four points, sandwiched between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan. The PAK vs SA match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. What happens if the Pakistan vs South Africa ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match is washed out? ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table Updated.

Chennai has been witnessing rain in the last few days with MA Chidambaram Stadium also has been put covers. Heavy downpour has lashed some parts of the city. The good news is that there is no forecast of rain today (October 27) in Chennai and hence fans can expect a full 50-overs-a-side contest at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. But things like weather cannot be accurately predicted and what if rain eventually plays spoilsport and washes out the PAK vs SA match?

What Happens if Rain Washes Out PAK vs SA ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match?

As mentioned earlier, match 26 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 between Pakistan and South Africa hold a lot of significance for both teams. If Pakistan win, they remain in the hunt for a spot in the semis while a victory for the Proteas would enable them to get closer to sealing a spot in the last four. If rain washes out the match, then both teams will share a point each. In that case, South Africa will remain in the second spot while Pakistan will replace Sri Lanka in fifth place on the CWC 2023 points table. ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get CWC Tournament Fixtures, Time Table with Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

On a larger scale, this can impact the final four scenarios as well. South Africa are firmly in control at the moment and are expected to go through, winning their remaining games, even if this one is washed out. In that case, they will hold an advantage over teams that have the same number of points. The same goes for Pakistan as well. The Green Shirts would have three more matches post this game out of which a maximum of six points can be obtained. That would take their tally to 11 in that case, which can see them go through. New Zealand, the eventual runners-up in 2019, had qualified for the semifinals with 11 points.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 27, 2023 12:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).