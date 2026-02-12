Cricket’s most intense rivalry is set to resume as India face Pakistan in a high-stakes Group A match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. The fixture, scheduled for the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, carries immense weight as both teams look to secure their path to the Super 8 stage. Following days of administrative discussions, the ICC confirmed earlier this week that the match will proceed as planned in the Sri Lankan capital, with a capacity crowd expected to witness the contest under lights. 'Usman Tariq of Namibia' Fans Link Gerhard Erasmus' Bowling Action to Pakistan Mystery Spinner During IND vs NAM T20 World Cup 2026 Match.

Match Date and Venue

The match will take place on Sunday, 15 February 2026. While India is co-hosting the tournament alongside Sri Lanka, all of Pakistan’s fixtures are being held in Sri Lanka due to logistical and security arrangements. The R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, known for its spin-friendly surface and vibrant atmosphere, has been selected to host this marquee event.

Where To Watch India vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 Match?

For fans in India, the Star Sports Network holds the exclusive television broadcast rights. The match will be aired live in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. Digital viewers can stream the game live on the JioHotstar app and website.

In Pakistan, the match will be broadcast on PTV Sports and streamed via the Tamasha and Myco apps. In the United Kingdom, coverage will be provided by Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event. Live streaming for UK residents will be available via the NOW platform and the Sky Go app. BCCI Vice‑President Rajeev Shukla Slams ‘Fake’ AI-Generated Video on Pakistani TV Show.

Current Form and Standing

India will visit Colombo with high confidence after its performances against Group A opponents against the USA and Namibia. Led by Suryakumar Yadav, the defending champions have showcased decent performances, though they are monitoring the fitness of opener Abhishek Sharma.

Pakistan, captained by Salman Ali Agha, secured a vital victory against the Netherlands and the USA earlier in the tournament and will rely heavily on their pace attack and the mystery spinner, Usman Tariq, who has recently sparked social media debate.

